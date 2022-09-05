Anime Token (ANI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $47,693.78

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Anime Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Anime Token has a total market capitalization of $47,693.78 and approximately $11,384.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anime Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00174771 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Anime Token Coin Profile
Anime Token (CRYPTO:ANI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.
Anime Token Coin Trading
