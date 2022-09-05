Anime Token (ANI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $47,693.78

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Anime Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Anime Token has a total market capitalization of $47,693.78 and approximately $11,384.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anime Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anime Token alerts:

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00174771 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anime Token Coin Profile

Anime Token (CRYPTO:ANI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.

Anime Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anime Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anime Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anime Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anime Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anime Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.