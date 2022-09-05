ANIVERSE Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.58 Million (ANV)

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One ANIVERSE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ANIVERSE has a market capitalization of $55.81 million and $9.58 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ANIVERSE has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00031174 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00041273 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00081790 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002523 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ANIVERSE Profile

ANIVERSE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. The official website for ANIVERSE is aniverse.io. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17.

ANIVERSE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents.”

