Antiample (XAMP) Market Capitalization Tops $688,532.17

Antiample (XAMP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $688,532.17 and $100.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Antiample has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Antiample coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,742.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00036889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00134103 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022289 BTC.

About Antiample

Antiample is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org.

Antiample Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

