APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 259,600 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.10% of Pinduoduo worth $45,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,519,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,193,000 after buying an additional 2,656,840 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,111,000 after buying an additional 2,205,548 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,042,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,698,000 after buying an additional 984,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,553,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,763,000 after buying an additional 967,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PDD. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $72.19 on Monday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

