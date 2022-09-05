APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 134,588 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 985.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,588 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.25% of Molina Healthcare worth $44,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of MOH stock opened at $338.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.57 and a one year high of $361.25.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.