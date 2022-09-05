APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 134,588 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 985.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,588 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.25% of Molina Healthcare worth $44,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 12,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.77, for a total value of $3,957,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,480,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.77, for a total transaction of $3,957,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,813 shares in the company, valued at $11,480,283.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,326 shares of company stock worth $13,267,548. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $338.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.57 and a one year high of $361.25.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

