APG Asset Management N.V. Has $39.73 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.14% of AmerisourceBergen worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ABC opened at $147.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.68 and a 200-day moving average of $148.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

