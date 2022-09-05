APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 74,505 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,505 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $40,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $136.28 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $240.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Argus reduced their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.