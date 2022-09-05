apM Coin (APM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.34 Million

apM Coin (APM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $18.62 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, apM Coin has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,770.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00134072 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022256 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin.

Buying and Selling apM Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.