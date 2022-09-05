Apollo Currency (APL) Hits One Day Volume of $587,683.00

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $23.56 million and approximately $587,683.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00100925 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00021523 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00260141 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00020009 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

