Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.52. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 28,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

