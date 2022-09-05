Aragon Reaches Market Cap of $73.66 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 15% against the dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $73.66 million and $13.16 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon coin can now be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00009419 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,744.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004421 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036614 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00133681 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022285 BTC.
Aragon Profile
Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a coin. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org.
Buying and Selling Aragon
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.
