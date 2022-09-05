Arbidex (ABX) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Arbidex (ABX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Arbidex has a market cap of $11,945.97 and $362.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbidex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arbidex has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,745.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00134083 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022285 BTC.

Arbidex Coin Profile

Arbidex is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com.

Buying and Selling Arbidex

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

