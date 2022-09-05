ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.15.

ARX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

TSE ARX opened at C$18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.11. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$9.15 and a one year high of C$22.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARC Resources

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 3.0699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 9,354 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.02, for a total transaction of C$187,274.56. In related news, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 9,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.02, for a total value of C$187,274.56. Also, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.78, for a total transaction of C$341,745.00.

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.