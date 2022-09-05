Arcona Price Down 7% Over Last Week (ARCONA)

Arcona (ARCONA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Arcona has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Arcona has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $25,737.00 worth of Arcona was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcona coin can currently be bought for $0.0653 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002507 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001693 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00835198 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015421 BTC.
Arcona Coin Profile
Arcona’s total supply is 16,696,707 coins and its circulating supply is 15,335,470 coins. The Reddit community for Arcona is https://reddit.com/r/arcona. Arcona’s official Twitter account is @arconametaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcona’s official website is www.arcona.io/index.html.
Buying and Selling Arcona
Receive News & Updates for Arcona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcona and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.