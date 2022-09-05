Ardor Achieves Market Cap of $103.84 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $103.84 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00101098 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00021832 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001537 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00260513 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00019431 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002622 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ardor Coin Trading
