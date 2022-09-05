Ares Protocol (ARES) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $51,777.00

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $716,323.50 and $51,777.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002482 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00838456 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015524 BTC.
Ares Protocol Coin Profile
Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.
Buying and Selling Ares Protocol
