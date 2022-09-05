ArGo (ARGO) Price Hits $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

ArGo (ARGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. ArGo has a market capitalization of $79,864.39 and approximately $53.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ArGo has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ArGo Profile

ArGo (ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive.

ArGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

