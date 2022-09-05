ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Stock Position Lowered by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lessened its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 40,205 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $989,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $1,691,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 37,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the period.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $16.89 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $55.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.