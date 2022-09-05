Ark Price Down 1.9% This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00002046 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $56.63 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007725 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 139,483,637 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedInWhitepaper”

