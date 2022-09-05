Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on AHH. TheStreet upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 12.11. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

