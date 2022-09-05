Arweave Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $10.39 or 0.00051727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $346.88 million and $11.13 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000203 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.