AS Roma Fan Token Price Reaches $4.51 on Major Exchanges (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded up 6% against the dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $4.51 or 0.00022836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $9.76 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,756.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00164931 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004512 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005173 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036813 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00134774 BTC.
AS Roma Fan Token Profile
ASR is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma.
AS Roma Fan Token Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AS Roma Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AS Roma Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
