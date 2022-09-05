AS Roma Fan Token Price Tops $4.57 (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $4.57 or 0.00022989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a market cap of $9.89 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,881.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00161537 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004494 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00036301 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00132404 BTC.
About AS Roma Fan Token
AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.
AS Roma Fan Token Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AS Roma Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AS Roma Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for AS Roma Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AS Roma Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.