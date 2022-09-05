ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

ASGN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of ASGN from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ASGN from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ASGN from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.60.

ASGN Stock Performance

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. ASGN has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ASGN by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter valued at $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASGN

(Get Rating)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

See Also

