ASKO Market Capitalization Tops $403,994.38 (ASKO)

ASKO (ASKO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One ASKO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASKO has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. ASKO has a market cap of $403,994.38 and approximately $45.00 worth of ASKO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002504 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00838829 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015628 BTC.
ASKO Profile
ASKO’s total supply is 138,509,844 coins and its circulating supply is 133,570,072 coins. ASKO’s official Twitter account is @asko_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASKO’s official website is askobar-network.com. The official message board for ASKO is medium.com/@AskobarNetwork.
ASKO Coin Trading
