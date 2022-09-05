Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $20,305,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZPN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.20.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN opened at $208.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.22 and its 200-day moving average is $177.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $229.60.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

