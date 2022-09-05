Assemble Protocol (ASM) Market Cap Tops $26.62 Million

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a total market cap of $26.62 million and approximately $208,699.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,475,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,829,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

