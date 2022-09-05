ASYAGRO Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ASY)

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One ASYAGRO coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ASYAGRO has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. ASYAGRO has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of ASYAGRO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006135 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008868 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC.
- BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002720 BTC.
- Eureka Coin (ERK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
ASYAGRO Profile
ASYAGRO (ASY) is a coin. ASYAGRO’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,147,823 coins. The official website for ASYAGRO is asyagro.io. ASYAGRO’s official Twitter account is @asyagro and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ASYAGRO Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ASYAGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASYAGRO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.