Atari Token (ATRI) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week

Atari Token (ATRI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 5th. Atari Token has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and $2,062.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atari Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Atari Token has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,748.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004411 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005176 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036338 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00132173 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022281 BTC.
Atari Token Coin Profile
Atari Token is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,481,092,185 coins. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari. The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com.
Atari Token Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using US dollars.
