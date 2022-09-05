Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Atlas Arteria Price Performance
MAQAF stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. Atlas Arteria has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20.
About Atlas Arteria
