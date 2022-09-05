Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,752,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after purchasing an additional 703,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,080,000 after purchasing an additional 328,070 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,140,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,968,000 after purchasing an additional 192,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $232.42 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.09 and a 200-day moving average of $237.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

