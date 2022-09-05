Attila (ATT) Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges

Attila (ATT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Attila has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $2,218.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Attila has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Attila coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Attila alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,843.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00133308 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022175 BTC.

Attila Profile

Attila (ATT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org.

Attila Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.