Auctus (AUC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $104,319.49

Auctus (AUC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a market capitalization of $104,319.49 and approximately $1,987.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,777.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00162304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00036868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00134146 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,109,580 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org.

Buying and Selling Auctus

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

