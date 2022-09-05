Audius Hits Market Capitalization of $235.05 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Audius coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $235.05 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,122,625,641 coins and its circulating supply is 824,683,041 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

