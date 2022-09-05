Augur Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (REP)

Augur (REP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Augur has a total market capitalization of $84.91 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.72 or 0.00038888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Augur has traded 0% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,848.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004423 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00036540 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00132851 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022169 BTC.
Augur Coin Profile
Augur is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars.
