Aurix Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $23.91 Million (AUR)

Aurix (AUR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Aurix coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00007091 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aurix has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Aurix has a total market capitalization of $23.91 million and approximately $56,207.00 worth of Aurix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,848.03 or 1.00053639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00063114 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024974 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Aurix Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2014. Aurix’s total supply is 17,000,000 coins. Aurix’s official Twitter account is @auroracoinIS.

Aurix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Auroracoin is a cryptocurrency for Iceland. It is based on litecoin and is 50% premined. The premined coins will be distributed to the entire population of Iceland, starting at the end of March 2014. An interesting way to encourage coin use and market penetration and similar to Spaincoins marketing push. Difficulty retargets every eight blocks and there is no block reward reduction. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

