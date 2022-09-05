Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 0.7 %

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of $342.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.74. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

