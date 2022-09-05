Aurora Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $11,895.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,897.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00161433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00132345 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Buying and Selling Aurora

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

