Aurox Price Reaches $18.27 (URUS)

Aurox (URUS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Aurox has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aurox has a market cap of $9.54 million and $242,078.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.27 or 0.00092692 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,711.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00036632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00133429 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022323 BTC.

About Aurox

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

About Aurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “



