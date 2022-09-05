Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.61 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and approximately $195.28 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $19.04 or 0.00095787 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021391 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00259930 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020738 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 294,500,980 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

