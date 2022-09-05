Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.61 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and approximately $195.28 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $19.04 or 0.00095787 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021391 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00259930 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020738 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000157 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002631 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000518 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 294,500,980 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
