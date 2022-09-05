Avalanche Price Hits $20.00 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.89 billion and approximately $301.55 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.00 or 0.00101245 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00021734 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001527 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00258655 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00019354 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000179 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002612 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000522 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 294,514,218 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
