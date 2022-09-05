Avalaunch Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.90 Million (XAVA)

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Avalaunch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalaunch has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Avalaunch has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and $202,931.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002479 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00838393 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015398 BTC.
Avalaunch Coin Profile
Avalaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,538,635 coins. Avalaunch’s official Twitter account is @AvalaunchApp.
Buying and Selling Avalaunch
