AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 437.7% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.7 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $202.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

