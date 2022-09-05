Avaware Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $25,652.18 (AVE)

Avaware (AVE) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Avaware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Avaware has a total market capitalization of $25,652.18 and approximately $17,319.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avaware has traded down 52.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,878.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,596.00 or 0.08028657 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00181843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00025972 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00303547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.24 or 0.00790969 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.93 or 0.00618372 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001178 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Avaware Coin Profile

Avaware (CRYPTO:AVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avaware

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avaware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avaware using one of the exchanges listed above.

