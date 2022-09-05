AXPR (AXPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

AXPR (AXPR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $90,352.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AXPR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,770.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00134803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036734 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022255 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official.

AXPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.