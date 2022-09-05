Azuki Market Cap Hits $122,152.67 (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Azuki has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $122,152.67 and approximately $8.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance.

Azuki Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

