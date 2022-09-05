Baby Saitama Inu Price Reaches $0.0000 (BABYSAITAM)

Baby Saitama Inu (BABYSAITAM) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Baby Saitama Inu has a market cap of $711,720.24 and approximately $10,992.00 worth of Baby Saitama Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Baby Saitama Inu has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. One Baby Saitama Inu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00832642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015467 BTC.

Baby Saitama Inu Profile

Baby Saitama Inu’s official Twitter account is @BabySaitamaERC.

Buying and Selling Baby Saitama Inu

