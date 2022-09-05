BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $5.01 Million

BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. BabyDoge ETH has a total market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $10,929.00 worth of BabyDoge ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BabyDoge ETH has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One BabyDoge ETH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00836593 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015402 BTC.
About BabyDoge ETH
BabyDoge ETH’s official Twitter account is @BabyDogeETH.
Buying and Selling BabyDoge ETH
