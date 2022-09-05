Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BMI stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average of $89.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,681,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,415,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Badger Meter by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,458,000 after purchasing an additional 198,228 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Badger Meter by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,265,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,272,000 after purchasing an additional 65,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,010,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after purchasing an additional 78,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.