Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,796 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.56% of Bally’s worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bally’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 32,212 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

BALY stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.73. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

